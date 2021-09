Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A red kangaroo gave birth at a New York animal park and the miracle moment was all caught on camera. Guests on the Kangaroo Walkabout Encounter at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York were treated to an amazing experience of a red kangaroo giving birth to a bean-sized joey. "Once the hairless, pink joey is born, it climbs into the mother's pouch where it will do the majority of its development and growth for the next 5-6 months, before starting to really explore the outside world as the cute, furry, and gray joeys you are used to seeing at the park," the park shared on Facebook.

HARPURSVILLE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO