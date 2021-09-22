“Living Under A Bridge”

`We humans may take it for granted since many of us do not listen to our inner voice when it tells us something. During hurricane Andrew August 16, 1992, I listened to my inner voice as I normally do. I lived in my mother’s home to help with cooking and oversee anything else that was needed. I checked her spirit and how she was doing at that time. I also checked the security of her house to make sure that Everything seemed to be safe during Hurricane Andrew. My inner voice told me that there was a school that needed someone to help them organize the people who were coming there for security from the hurricane.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO