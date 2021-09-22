Civil Design Technology

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added five new people to its nine-member Credentials Committee. The group helps select new members, a key element in the Golden Globes organization’s efforts to address an admitted lack of diversity among the once-insular group. The new committee members are Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Anzur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr. Allissa Richardson. Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia were added in August. The HFPA said in its announcement today that “a class of new members to be announced within the week.” The Credentials Committee is tasked with vetting applicants for membership according to new...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO