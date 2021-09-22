CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

By Steve Shannon
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 5 days ago
Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

