Javier Andrade, owner of Andrade's Mexican in Boise is being celebrated as a community hero after selflessly feeding the food insecure in Boise for free during the pandemic. This is such a nice, feel good story. As I was scrolling through Facebook this afternoon, I saw this post from Boise's Mayor Lauren McClean. The post reads: "Javier Andrade, owner of Andrades Mexican Restaurant, noticed an increase in hunger and food insecurity in the early days of the pandemic. He jumped into action, feeding residents regardless of their ability to pay. I recognized him as a community hero during my State of the City address and I continue to share his story because it is such a good example of how Boiseans step up to care for each other. Thank you Javier for feeding our community in a time of need. I appreciate your dedication and selflessness."

BOISE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO