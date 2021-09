U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly (D-IL-02) and I on Thursday applauded the passage of the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the House of Representatives. The bill included a bipartisan amendment authored by Representatives Kelly and I to form a National Digital Reserve Corps comprised of civilian individuals with relevant skills and credentials to address digital, AI, and cybersecurity needs across the federal government. Members of the National Digital Reserve Corps will serve for at least 30 days per year to lend their expertise as advisors, instructors, or developers for federal executive agencies. The National Digital Reserve Corps has been endorsed by industry groups including the National Security Commission on AI, Internet Association, San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, and TechNet.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO