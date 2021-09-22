‘Foundation’ based on Asimov’s work thinks big — galaxy big

WHAT IT'S ABOUT The human race has spread throughout the galaxy, filling countless planets as part of a confederation called the Galactic Empire. But the one planet that rules over them all, Trantor, is about to get sobering news: The end is near. Preeminent mathematician and "psychohistorian" Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) has created a perfect model of the future that has precisely determined the date of this decline and fall, to be followed by 30,000 years of more catastrophe. Hari has summoned another mathematical genius, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), to validate his equations before the emperor of this vast empire (Lee Pace) — a cloned model of other emperors who have come before. Infuriated by these bearers of bad news, he banishes both to the ends of the galaxy, specifically the desolate planet Terminus, where Hari's followers establish the so-called Foundation, which could avert the fate he has foretold.

