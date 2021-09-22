CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France’s Macron Expects Biden’s “Clarifications” On Sub Spat

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) – The French president’s office said President Emmanuel Macron expects “clarifications and clear commitments” from President Joe Biden in a call later Wednesday to address the submarines dispute. Macron’s office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss “the crisis of trust” that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the U.S. The Indo-Pacific defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain was announced last week by Biden, with France being formally informed only a few hours beforehand, according to French diplomats. The pact will see Australia cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.

