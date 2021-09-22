Halloween store looks for a treat after cruel COVID trick
Adelaide Polsinelli is looking to work her magic on the Halloween store at 808 Broadway. COVID has been the final nail in the coffin for Halloween Adventure in the East Village (pictured top), which has been the ghostly go-to for New Yorkers for two decades. With revelry cancelled, the local haunt has lost an estimated $2 million in sales and announced earlier this year that 2021 would be its last Halloween at the store.rew-online.com
