LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – With a wag, a paw or a snuggle, two certified therapy dogs help the crews at West Metro Fire Rescue get through the tough calls. “There’s no doubt a dog recognizes when you’re struggling and they’ll sit down and snuggle with you. They know when you’re happy and they wag their tail and they are happy with you,” said West Metro Station 3 Captain Reed Norwood. “They just have a sense I think, of people and what they’re going through and they’re just really good at responding to that.”

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO