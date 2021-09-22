Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning
Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.catfishtuscaloosa.com
