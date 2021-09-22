CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

By Steve Shannon
 5 days ago
Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.

Detroit Free Press

Last Kmart store in Michigan preparing to close

The last Kmart store in Michigan — the birthplace of the once-ubiquitous discount brand — will soon be closing. The Kmart in Marshall, about a 20-minute drive east of Battle Creek, is preparing to shut its doors by Nov. 21 and is hiring temporary employees to help with the closing, according to job postings and a store associate who answered the phone Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
WKMI

JC Penney Closing More Stores. Is Crossroads Mall Store Safe?

The term "troubled retailer" seems redundant. With the exception of a few like Target, Kohl's, and any online store, it seems like all retailers are to some degree troubled. JC Penney was one of the highest profile retailers to file for bankruptcy in May of last year, in the heart of the pandemic. At that time the plan was close more than a quarter of their retail locations. According to USAToday, that figure came out to 242 of 846. This week, the company announced two additional closings, one in Mississippi and another in Texas.
RETAIL
Killeen Daily Herald

More JCPenney stores to close, Killeen safe

Officials with the retail store JCPenney announced that two more stores will be closing later this year, however, the JCPenney in the Killeen Mall was spared from the list. The stores, located in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Baytown, Texas, are holding liquidation sales. The Greenwood store is scheduled to close on Oct. 24 and the Bayton location on Dec. 5.
KILLEEN, TX
International Business Times

More JC Penney Stores Close Amid Pandemic Retail Pinch

Department store retailer JC Penney is closing more stores, adding to a laundry list of closures that it has made as a result of the pandemic. JC Penney, which was one of the first retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic, will close stores in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Baytown, Texas, USA Today reported.
GREENWOOD, MS
Best Life

This Iconic Superstore Is Closing All But 16 Locations

The past year and a half hasn't been easy for the retail industry. But even before the pandemic brought in-person shopping to a standstill, some key players were already beginning to wind down their operations and shutter locations around the U.S. Now, another iconic superstore has announced that it will be closing all but 16 of its remaining locations in the coming months. Read on to see which retailer is ramping down its operations.
RETAIL
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Voice

Date Now Set For Much-Awaited Opening Of New Supermarket In Area

The area will soon be home to a brand-new grocery store as officials gear up for the location's grand opening after months of anticipation.ShopRite announced that its North Poughkeepsie store will officially open as of Sunday, Oct. 3 on North Road at the Hudson Heritage site on Route 9 at the site …
wmay.com

Final Sears Store In Illinois To Close

It began in Illinois and was at one time the largest retailer in America. Now Sears is closing its last store in Illinois. The chain’s store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will shut down for good in November, continuing the suburaban Chicago company’s years-long decline. Five years ago, Sears had...
ILLINOIS STATE
WFMJ.com

Austintown Walmart introduces new and improved changes to store

A remodeling project by Walmart's Austintown location (6001, Mahoning Ave.) is now completed and residents will soon get to see these new changes for themselves. The remodeling resulted in the transformation of several departments throughout the store as well as the expansion of innovations that will help customers save time.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Chicago Tribune

Sears closing Woodfield Mall store, its last department store in Illinois

Sears is closing its Woodfield Mall store in November, leaving the iconic retailer without a single department store in Illinois, where it built its retail empire. The retailer’s parent company plans to redevelop the property as part of a “strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community,” Hoffman Estates-based ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wymt.com

Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart officials at a Corbin Walmart are temporarily closing for sanitizing and restocking reasons. The Walmart is located at 60 South Stewart Road. The store closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and plans to reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
CORBIN, KY
Mashed

The Real Reason Grocery Stores Blast Cold Air Before You Walk In

Grocery stores make hundreds of strategic decisions that us customers may never fully understand. Everything from the store's layout to the products they stock is carefully thought out, with no detail too small, per The Grocery Store Guy. For the most part, the vast majority of these choices aren't overtly obvious to customers, and that's kind of the point. If you're questioning why a store is laid out in a certain way, or why someone stocked ketchup next to icing, maybe the store hasn't been as successful as it would like. Stores want their strategic plans in your shopping experience to feel distant, so all you have to focus on is picking up the ingredients for that night's dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

Costco Is Putting Limits on These 4 Products

Costco once again is restricting how much you can buy when it comes to certain essential goods. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, shortages of some goods caused Costco to limit the amount shoppers could purchase. Now, the warehouse giant is returning to that practice. In a quarterly earnings call...
RETAIL
