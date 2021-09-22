CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban - and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians' and observers' reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problems arising from U.S. arms transfers during the two-decade-long War on Terror.

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

US does not need to coordinate airstrikes with Taliban

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): The Pentagon on Saturday said that the US does not need to coordinate counterterrorism airstrikes with the Taliban in Afghanistan. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that there is no need to talk with the Taliban about the need to carry out air attacks on terrorists in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The Islamic State#Islamic#American#Al Qaida#The Defense Department#The State Department#Iraqi#Conversation
Navy Times

US won’t be asking Taliban permission to strike terror groups in Afghanistan

When U.S. Central Command authorizes strikes against groups like ISIS-K or al Qaida in Afghanistan, they won’t be negotiating with the Taliban about where and when they can drop bombs. While the U.S. generally negotiates agreements with countries where it conducts strikes, the Pentagon considers Afghanistan essentially a free space,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq
Foreign Policy

Throw a Lifeline to the Afghans Left Behind

The day after the Taliban’s blitzkrieg reached Kabul, a terrified member of an Afghan religious minority texted me from just outside the airport gate. I’ll call her Fatima. She is Hazara, a long-victimized community due to its distinct ethnicity and differing version of Islam—Shiism—from the Sunni Taliban and Islamic State.
AFGHANISTAN
Daily Herald

The Latest: Islamic State militants claim attacks on Taliban

CAIRO - The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan. The claim, published late Sunday on the militant group's media arm, the Aamaq news agency, signals a growing threat to the Taliban by their long-time rivals. At least...
CAIRO, IL
New York Post

Trump warns Taliban-seized US weapons will be given to China, Russia

Former President Donald Trump is warning that the massive stockpile of US weapons abandoned by the Biden administration in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban will likely end up in the hands of Russia and China to be reverse-engineered — blasting the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country.”
FOREIGN POLICY
newstalkflorida.com

Is The Taliban Now The Most Well Equipped Islamic Militancy On Earth?

When the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan last month, the group took possession of a U.S.-funded weapons stockpile worth tens of billions of dollars. “No one has any accounting of exactly what survived the last weeks of the collapse and fell into Taliban hands, and even before the collapse, SIGAR had publicly reported no accounting was possible in many districts,” Center for Strategic and International Studies analyst Anthony Cordesman told The Washington Post.
POLITICS
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy