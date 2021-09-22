Dare to Try Disney’s New Insanely Massive Limited-Time Burger?

Disney fans will be welcomed into Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations in just a few short days, which Guests are excitedly anticipating. The Most Magical Celebration on earth will bring many offerings to Disney World as Cinderella Castle, Fantasyland, and Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom, have undergone massive transformations. EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will debut the Beacons of Light which will change the entrance and exit of the Park forever. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will leave Tower of Terror looking better than ever, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will project onto the Tree of Life. On top of all this, we will see new attractions such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and the Fab 50 golden statues all over the Parks.

