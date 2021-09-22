CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dare to Try Disney’s New Insanely Massive Limited-Time Burger?

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney World is constantly evolving and finding more ways to be inclusive and celebrate their Guests and Cast Members’ cultures. With people traveling around the world to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Disney has a wider variety of cultures that they can explore and highlight to show everyone that they are represented at Walt Disney World.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion Has a Secret Trick They Play on Guests

If you have ever dreamed of getting married at Walt Disney World Resort, there are a number of special locations that you can do it!. Really, you can get married almost anywhere on property, but the original location for Disney World weddings was the Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. The Wedding Pavilion was designed with a Cinderella theme in mind, and a few years ago, when the building turned 25, it was reimagined and now looks more beautiful than ever.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Reportedly Shuts Down Musical Show for Good

Update: Disney Parks confirmed today that while the current version of Finding Nemo: The Musical was ending, a new version would be released in 2022. Cast members involved with the original show were informed that their show was ending, which is what triggered the original reports. The original story can be found below:
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

There’s a Secret Room In EPCOT (And It’s Air-Conditioned!)

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World, make sure you come prepared, as the Florida heat is something that cannot be escaped…or can it?. Though the sun and humidity typically come out in full force, especially during the summer months, there are some ways you can cool off and duck out of the heat — and no, I am not telling you to go get soaked on Splash Mountain.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Crowds Disappear, Parking Lots Mostly Empty

The Walt Disney World Resort has slowly been returning to a normal state of operations, but one thing we are still unsure of is its capacity limits. The last known capacity limit for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom was 35%. That being said, that was months ago, and Disney has admitted to raising their capacity since then, but no number has been revealed. This summer, we saw much larger crowds at Disney World than in the spring, so it seems that capacity did increase by a larger chunk.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Food Drink#Hispanic#Puerto Rican#La Calle#Latinx Cast#Urban Cilantro Eatery#Crystal Arts#Arribas Brothers#Pel Soccer#Cuban#Spanish#Unode50#Coco#Walt Disney World Resort
disneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

Disney World's Worst Park Is Getting a Huge Makeover

Club Cool and the Creations Shop opened at Disney World's Epcot on Wednesday. Construction projects are starting to materialize after two years of guest disruptions at the resort's second-oldest theme park. Epcot was the only Disney World park to not grow its attendance in 2019, the last full calendar year...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

TikTok Is Stunned By This Massive Burger King Chicken Sandwich

Whether it's or whipped coffee - two of the biggest TikTok food trends during the pandemic – or the baked feta pasta that seemed to find its way into everyone's feeds and stomachs (via the Washington Post), food TikTok — or FoodTok as some like to call it — has consistently been a place of inspiration for the kitchen-inclined.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Try Not to Cry Listening to Disney’s New Firework Show Music

Disney fans will be welcomed into Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations in just a few short days, which Guests are excitedly anticipating. The Most Magical Celebration on earth will bring many offerings to Disney World as Cinderella Castle, Fantasyland, and Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom, have undergone massive transformations. EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will debut the Beacons of Light which will change the entrance and exit of the Park forever. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will leave Tower of Terror looking better than ever, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will project onto the Tree of Life. On top of all this, we will see new attractions such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and the Fab 50 golden statues all over the Parks.
LIFESTYLE
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 3 New Titles Today

The weekend is almost here and Disney+ has users covered with a handful of fresh titles perfect to dive into. Today there are three new films coming to the service for three different tastes, but all perfect for your weekend viewing. On Sept. 24 the three new titles coming to...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Harasses Gaston, He Immediately Forces Her to Leave

Meeting Disney characters is one of the most memorable aspects of visiting a Disney Park. However, it is very important to keep in mind that, despite these actors and actresses being in character, they are still human and deserve the utmost respect. One video is now going viral, which shows...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Popular Disney Resort Is Getting a Big Makeover

Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Art of Animation Resort hotel is popular with Guests for a number of reasons. It is the most “Disney-themed” Resort at Disney World, with characters from a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films — like The Lion King (1994), The Little Mermaid (1989), Cars (2006), and Finding Nemo (2003) — featured throughout the property.
TRAVEL
Eater

In a Sure Sign of Fall, Classic Restaurant Ferraro’s Rolls Out a White Truffles Menu

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy