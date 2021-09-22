CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

League Cup schedule, how to watch, stream, odds, predictions

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe League Cup fourth round will take place without a Premier League giant after Manchester United lost at home to old pal David Moyes and West Ham. With five all-Premier League ties set up in the Round of 16, there will be some massive clashes coming up. There are a...

soccer.nbcsports.com

CBS Sports

Sassuolo vs. Torino odds, picks, preview, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 17 Italian Serie A predictions

Torino will look to build off its impressive 4-0 victory on Sunday in Matchweek 4 against Sassuolo. Torino suffered back-to-back opening defeats before its dominating shutout win, while Sassuolo has started the Serie A season 1-1-1. In the head-to-head series between these teams, Sassuolo has won just once over their last 10 meetings. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Two of the most successful clubs in European football history square off at Anfield on Wednesday as Liverpool host AC Milan on Paramount+. Between them these two have 13 European Cups to their name with the visitors the second most successful side in this competition's history. Still the match will be their first Champions League fixture in over seven years after a turbulent period in their history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Young Boys odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Champions League bets for Sept. 14

After weeks of qualifiers, the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will get underway on Tuesday. Manchester United received a bye to the group stage, while their opponent, BSC Young Boys, advanced following six qualifying matches. Man U finished second in the Premier League last year and currently sits atop the league's standings, while the Young Boys are the four-time defending champions of the Swiss Super League. You can stream Tuesday's match on Paramount+.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
David Moyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the Leagues Cup

The Seattle Sounders will meet Santos Laguna in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup from Lumen Field on Tuesday night. The winner of tonight’s match will meet either Club Leon or Pumas UNAM with the Sounders being the last of the MLS teams in the mix. Seattle knocked out Tigres UANL 3-0 in August to reach the semis while Santos Laguna is coming off a 1-0 win over Orlando City.
MLS
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Though there may not be much separating Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League table recent results have served as a reminder of the gulf between two of London's footballing powers. While Spurs were toiling to defeat to Crystal Palace and a draining draw in the Conference League the Blues were picking up wins without hitting peak form against Aston Villa and Zenit Saint Petersburg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Swansea City#Manchester United#Qpr#Espn League Cup#Southampton Arsenal#Liverpool League Cup#Sunderland Burnley 4 1#Brighton 2 0#Tottenham Manchester#Afc
The Independent

‘The Reds have got no money’: New Liverpool chant strikes the wrong note

It seems like the Kop has finally descended into parody. The latest ditty in the Liverpool songbook goes: “The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league.”It will be booming out of the away end this evening when Jurgen Klopp’s team take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The home supporters might raise an eyebrow, considering Anfield has the second highest wage bill in the Premier League. The majority of the football world would kill to be as skint as Liverpool.The chant is not quite what it seems. It is a sideswipe at the small,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Aston Villa today as Cristiano Ronaldo aims to score in a third Premier League match in a row since re-joining the club. Ronaldo was on target against West Ham last weekend before Jesse Lingard’s late goal and David de Gea’s penalty save secured three points at the London Stadium, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kept pace with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updatesUnited were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as West Ham avenged Sunday’s defeat with a 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United allowed fans to dream big but three defeats in four games have ramped up the pressure ahead of Villarreal's Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. There is no need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hit the panic button yet, with his side just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six matches. But there are worrying signs for the Red Devils, who must rediscover their mojo quickly after a shock reverse in their Champions League opener against Young Boys, a League Cup exit to West Ham and Saturday's defeat against Aston Villa. The one result that breaks up that nasty sequence was a 2-1 victory at West Ham, but that only came courtesy of a late winner and a David de Gea penalty save in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.And Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989. Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Mikel Arteta ready for ‘special’ first north London derby in front of fans

Mikel Arteta takes charge of his first north London derby in front of a full house on Sunday and has told his Arsenal players to reward their fans in “the most special game of the season”.With the coronavirus pandemic halting football just four months after Arteta’s appointment, he has only experienced fans at a game with Tottenham on one occasion – 2,000 Spurs fans seeing their side beat Arsenal 2-0 last season.It is over two years since supporters were able to watch a north London derby at the Emirates Stadium but Arteta is now looking forward to the experience.“It is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford worthy of point in ‘wild’ draw with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.But Klopp knows his side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham result: Michail Antonio’s late winner sees hosts’ troubling start continue

Michail Antonio struck in the 90th minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches.Leeds led at the break through Raphinha but were punished again for failing to take their chances and, after Junior Firpo’s second-half own goal, Antonio fired the Hammers’ last-minute winner.The hosts’ inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine their second season back in the top flight and they slipped into the bottom three. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have equalled the club’s longest winless run from the beginning of a league campaign, set in 1935/36 and again...
PREMIER LEAGUE

