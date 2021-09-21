CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Ready-to-Use Glucagon Provides Reassurance in Managing Diabetes

By Brandpoint (BPT)
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(BPT) - Jolting awake in the middle of the night to the screeching sound of your child’s low blood sugar alert alarm. Feeling the onset of blurry vision during a road trip with the closest exit miles away. That stubborn low blood sugar that won’t raise no matter how many gummy bears are eaten.

www.mytexasdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Drugs used by some Type 2 diabetics may lessen their risk for severe COVID-19 complications

Newswise — A type of drug already used to treat obesity and Type 2 diabetes, when taken six months prior to the diagnosis of COVID-19, was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization, respiratory complications and death in COVID-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to researchers at Penn State College of Medicine. The team, which analyzed electronic medical records of patients with type 2 diabetes, concluded that the drugs, called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists, should be further evaluated for potential protective effects against COVID-19 complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
University of Florida

Managing Diabetes – Carbohydrate Counting

In the United States, 30.3 million people have diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). According to the CDC, 8.9% (7,639 individuals) of adults in Nassau County have diabetes. A key element to managing diabetes is to keep blood sugar in a healthy range. Proper meal planning can help prevent many diabetes-related complications related to long-term high blood sugar. These complications can include:
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Bpt#Cgm#Gvokeglucagon Com
MedicalXpress

Continuous glucose monitoring for remote diabetes management during the COVID-19 pandemic

New case studies show the benefits of remote management based on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and telemedicine visits for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Use of remote monitoring technology can significantly improve glycemic control, as described in a supplement to the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT). The supplement is titled "Emerging Landscape of Continuous Glucose Monitoring."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

EASD: Precision in Diabetes Management and Impact of COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2021 annual meeting will delve into individualized approaches in diabetes management, particularly with regard to tailoring drug therapy for type 2 diabetes and management of type 1 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Tumors
scitechdaily.com

Weight Loss of 15% or More Should Be Central Focus of Type 2 Diabetes Management

Weight loss of 15% or more should become a central focus of managing type 2 diabetes (T2D), since it has the potential to slow progress and even reverse many cases, and reduce complications. The proposed strategy is published in The Lancet and presented at this week’s Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held online this year.
WEIGHT LOSS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Improving Awareness and Management of Gestational Diabetes, With Erica Gunderson, PhD

Erica P. Gunderson, PhD, MS, MPH, offers perspective on the current state of gestational diabetes management as well as avenues for improving current diagnostic and management standards. For all the attention that has been brought to the ongoing diabetes epidemic in recent years, many endocrinologists and other members of the...
HEALTH
veronews.com

New Cleveland Clinic doc sheds light on managing diabetes

Dr. Alexander Williams is one of Cleveland Clinic’s newest hires, joining the Indian River Hospital team just last month after completing his endocrine and diabetes fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The young endocrinologist specializes in diagnosing and treating health conditions related to problems with the body’s hormones, or the endocrine system of the body – including diabetes, which is caused by problems with the hormone insulin.
VERO BEACH, FL
MedicalXpress

Type 2 diabetes drug trial uses patient experience to find their best drug

An innovative trial which invited people to take three drugs in turn, then choose their preferred option, has generated insights into which type 2 diabetes drug is best to prescribe to individuals. Led by the University of Exeter and funded by the Medical Research Council, the TriMaster trial presents today...
SCIENCE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Vaccine Providers Ready to Provide Booster Doses to Qualifying Adults

Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are immediately available for qualifying adults, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the booster dose for some adults at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer primary series. This includes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy