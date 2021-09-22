CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox-Tigers postponed Wednesday

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Wednesday’s series finale between the Tigers and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather as a storm system dumped several inches of rain on the area around Comerica Park. The game will be made up on Monday in a 1:10 p.m. ET start at Comerica Park.

