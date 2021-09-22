CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Who is Angela Merkel?

news-shield.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel is one of the most powerful women in the world. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen looks at the reasons behind the scientist-turned-politician's popularity.

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Angela Merkel: What will Germans miss about the chancellor?

Germans are preparing to say "auf wiedersehen" to Angela Merkel, whose 16 years as chancellor will come to an end after the parliamentary elections this Sunday. BBC Europe editor Katya Adler has been in her role since 2014, but began reporting on Mrs Merkel long before then. How does she...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Angela Merkel: Four expert verdicts on a contested legacy

Germans vote on Sunday in elections that will ultimately bring down the curtain on Angela Merkel's final term as chancellor of Germany. When Mrs Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, how will history remember her?. We asked four experts to assess her style of leadership and track record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
ANIMALS
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#German
Washington Post

Angela Merkel’s departure will be felt in a world that needs democratic champions more than ever

Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election to set country’s direction as Merkel era comes to end

Germany is preparing to vote for a new parliament in an election that will set the country’s direction after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. The current chancellor is not running for re-election - the first time this has happened since West Germany’s first initial vote more than 70 years ago.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Ms Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats, with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's alliance in historic German election

Preliminary results on Monday morning showed the center-left Social Democratic Party gaining 25.8% of the vote, according to the country's Federal Returning Officer. Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union got 24.1% of the vote, according to the early results. The election is significant...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Latest: Some German voters struggle to pick next leader

The Latest on Germany's election:___BERLIN — Voters are delivering a mixed verdict on the era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as they choose a new German parliament, and some are struggling with the choice of potential new leaders.Polls opened Sunday after a rollercoaster campaign. Recent surveys point to a very close race between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, with the Greens trailing in third.In Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, a traditional leftwing stronghold, Jan Kemper, a 41-year-old manager at an online bank, said the climate crisis and Germany’s slow pace of digitalization were among his main concerns.He praised...
ELECTIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Merkel's legacy will continue to shape Germany's political landscape

BERLIN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has navigated the country through many small and large crises and her legacy will likely continue to shape the country's political landscape after the federal election set on Sunday. Merkel always seemed to find the right words to calm heated tempers,...
POLITICS
KVCR NEWS

Polls Close In Germany As Voters Look Ahead To Who Should Lead After Angela Merkel

The polls have now closed in the election in Germany to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in office. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed at 6 p.m. Early results were expected to follow shortly after the polls closed. There may be more delays than usual in counting ballots this year due to the pandemic and the number of voters who participated in mail-in voting, analysts say.
WORLD
AFP

Olaf Scholz: 'robotic' Social Democrat within grasp of Merkel's job

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is often described as boring, but could be on the verge of a sensational upset after Sunday's election. - Channelling Merkel - As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy