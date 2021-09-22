CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Angela Merkel?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel is one of the most powerful women in the world. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen looks at the reasons behind the scientist-turned-politician's popularity.

Angela Merkel: What will Germans miss about the chancellor?

Germans are preparing to say "auf wiedersehen" to Angela Merkel, whose 16 years as chancellor will come to an end after the parliamentary elections this Sunday. BBC Europe editor Katya Adler has been in her role since 2014, but began reporting on Mrs Merkel long before then. How does she...
Angela Merkel: Four expert verdicts on a contested legacy

Germans vote on Sunday in elections that will ultimately bring down the curtain on Angela Merkel's final term as chancellor of Germany. When Mrs Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, how will history remember her?. We asked four experts to assess her style of leadership and track record.
Merkel rivals plead for stronger Europe in final election debate

The two candidates running neck-and-neck to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor called for a stronger European Union on Thursday, in a final TV debate that did little to shake up a race expected to end in lengthy coalition negotiations. Foreign policy has featured little during the tight campaign, but in their final joint TV appearance, the two main contenders for Merkel's job -- Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservative bloc each called for a strong, sovereign Europe.
Angela Merkel
What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
Angela Merkel’s departure will be felt in a world that needs democratic champions more than ever

Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.
German election to set country’s direction as Merkel era comes to end

Germany is preparing to vote for a new parliament in an election that will set the country’s direction after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. The current chancellor is not running for re-election - the first time this has happened since West Germany’s first initial vote more than 70 years ago.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Ms Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats, with the latter marginally...
Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's alliance in historic German election

Preliminary results on Monday morning showed the center-left Social Democratic Party gaining 25.8% of the vote, according to the country's Federal Returning Officer. Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union got 24.1% of the vote, according to the early results. The election is significant...
Polls Close In Germany As Voters Look Ahead To Who Should Lead After Angela Merkel

The polls have now closed in the election in Germany to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in office. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed at 6 p.m. Early results were expected to follow shortly after the polls closed. There may be more delays than usual in counting ballots this year due to the pandemic and the number of voters who participated in mail-in voting, analysts say.
Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
VIEW Reactions to exit polls in German national election

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Senior politicians from Germany's parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz:. "The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should...
German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
Scrum for chancellery as SPD takes lead in post-Merkel election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats took a narrow lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, partial results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. The epochal election ushers in the end of 16 years in power for Merkel, and also thrusts Germany, a byword for stability, into a new period of political uncertainty. With the conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the SPD each seeking to form governing coalitions in a race for power, Germany was up for a rocky few months that could blunt it on the international stage for some time. Partial results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 25.9 to 26.0 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on about 24.1-24.5 percent.
Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe's biggest economy under a new leader.Leaders of the parties in the newly elected parliament were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election, and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties.Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz who pulled his party out of a...
