Connor McDavid is not a human being… at least on the ice he’s not, and we have yet another piece of proof to back the argument. Usually we see McDavid doing some random trickery during games but this time around, he was getting it done in practice… and a puck wasn’t even involved! The team was actually forced to do wind sprints and guess who led the pack by a country mile? McJesus himself, take a look:

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO