The FTSE 100 held onto its gains on Monday despite weakening sentiment as it benefited from a strong session for oil majors.Fuel supply concerns in the UK drew barely a response from traders who banked on the likes of BP and Royal Dutch Shell as crude continued its recent rally in value.London’s top flight closed 11.92 points, or 0.17%, higher at 7,063.4 on Monday.The price of oil broke above the highs last seen in July as the energy market also saw natural gas prices jump even further.Brent crude increased by 1.58% to 79.32 dollars per barrel.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst...

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO