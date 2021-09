This month we’re shining the spotlight on the current president of the MidwayU Alumni Association Advisory Board, Deborah Hahn Brock ’12. Originally from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Deborah graduated from Midway University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and an Associates in Computer Information Systems. She currently resides in Liberty Township, OH and works for Roofsmith Restoration as a Project Manager.

