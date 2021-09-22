CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said at a public meeting of the panel on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Reuters#Se#Moderna Inc
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mic

Studies suggest that Pfizer is no longer the cooler vaccine

After I got my Pfizer shot last spring, I showed my vaccine card with pride wherever I went: I felt like I had the Comme des Garçons of inoculations and everybody needed to know. For some time, people I knew on social media also propagated the belief that Pfizer was the Hot Person Vaccine, slightly more effective than the others and with no side effects. But recent studies have found that over time, it is actually Moderna’s vaccine that might better protect people from severe illness, according to the New York Times.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
PIX11

Who’s eligible for Pfizer booster shots after CDC announcement?

(AP) – Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. Here’s a look at the nuts and bolts of this new phase of the vaccination campaign: Who should get the Pfizer booster? People who got two Pfizer shots at […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

CDC Approves Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased Risk From COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many people who have received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for booster shots, after the CDC gave final approval to third doses for three groups: seniors 65 and over, nursing home residents, and adults with underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus. CBS 2’s Tara Molina takes a closer look at exactly who is eligible for a Pfizer booster. Doctors we talked to said they’ve heard from patients interested in this third booster shot for weeks. Starting now, people who meet the qualifications, and already received their first two Pfizer shots, can get that...
CHICAGO, IL
StreetInsider.com

U.S. CDC advisers back COVID-19 booster shots for those 65 and older, not for high-risk workers

FILE PHOTO: Cal State Dominguez Hills student Yomaria De Santiago, 35, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Carson, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. By Michael Erman and Manojna Maddipatla. (Reuters) -...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy