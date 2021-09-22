CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Rookie Pass Rusher Pleased With How He's 'Acclimated' To Speed Of The NFL

Cover picture for the articleComing out of the University of Michigan, defensive end Kwity Paye was viewed as a developmental project, one that was rather raw as a pass rusher. That seems to have played out so far early in his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as he's had some great reps, some average reps, and some woeful reps through two games. Fortunately for Paye, he's also had a bit of a baptism by fire moment each week as the Colts' first-round draft choice has found himself squaring off against two All-Pro tackles in Seattle's Duane Brown and Los Angeles' Andrew Whitworth in back-to-back weeks.

