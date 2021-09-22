CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

John P. McDonough: Three key facts in support of nurse anesthesiologists

By Guest Author
floridapolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel compelled to share three important facts that I believe will help correct the record. In a recent opinion column published in Florida Politics (titled “I am a physician anesthesiologist”), Dr. Leopoldo Rodriguez makes a spirited argument for his medical specialty while diminishing the role of advanced practice nurses who are certified and trained to deliver anesthesia safely: nurse anesthesiologists.

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John P. Mcdonough
Florida Phoenix

As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid nationwide challenges with nurse staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Florida hospitals feel threatened by nursing temp agencies that recruit travel nurses for jobs out of state, oftentimes offering higher pay compared to Florida. With more nurses in the state choosing to take traveling roles elsewhere through temp nursing agencies, hospital systems in Florida […] The post As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TRAVEL
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
floridapolitics.com

Speaker at Ron DeSantis event extols hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin

The Governor made no comment about the speaker's claims about the unapproved treatments. A speaker at a Gov. Ron DeSantis press availability lamented restrictions on monoclonal antibody distribution, saying it was one of a few treatments for COVID-19 that the Joe Biden administration stifled, and yoking it to some more controversial drugs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse Anesthetist#Florida Politics#Dr John#School Of Nursing#Navy#Edd#Crna#Aprn
floridapolitics.com

New Surgeon General Ladapo looking at costs, benefits of COVID-19 public health policy

Lapado said research hasn't definitively shown keeping asymptomatic kids exposed to COVID-19 is beneficial. The day after coming to Florida, the Sunshine State’s new Surgeon General and Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Joe Ladapo, joined Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ COVID-19 policy promotion tour, saying public health policies have to weigh both costs and benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Army
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy