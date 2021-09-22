John P. McDonough: Three key facts in support of nurse anesthesiologists
I feel compelled to share three important facts that I believe will help correct the record. In a recent opinion column published in Florida Politics (titled “I am a physician anesthesiologist”), Dr. Leopoldo Rodriguez makes a spirited argument for his medical specialty while diminishing the role of advanced practice nurses who are certified and trained to deliver anesthesia safely: nurse anesthesiologists.floridapolitics.com
Comments / 0