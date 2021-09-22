CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ty Law reacts to claim of Patriots bugging Peyton Manning's locker

 5 days ago
Peyton Manning had a nonchalant accusation of the New England Patriots cheating during the Monday Night Football Manning-cast.

The Hall of Famer said he was cautious in the Patriots’ locker room in case there was a hot mic around.

“Every time we played against New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower in the far corner,” Manning said. “I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker. I know it’s bugged, I know it’s got a hot mic in there. It’s very strange to see seven guys hanging out back there in the shower, but we had to take all precautions.”

Ty Law heard this accusation and chimed in on it while joining WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday.

“You know what’s even stranger about that comment is that I agree with Peyton: He is extremely right that it’s very strange to see seven guys in the shower talking about football,” Law said. “But you know what, he might’ve thought that because we were in his head a little bit.

“Let’s be honest, we were in his head a little bit. That’s OK. That’s Bill Belichick scheming up things and giving players confidence, so you probably did think we had a bug in there because we knew what you were doing. I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. So go ahead in the shower with all your buddies.”

That’s one way to respond to cheating accusations.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

