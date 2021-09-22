CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCRA Awards Seven Communities with Planning Grants

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced it is awarding planning grants totaling more than $438,000 to seven Indiana communities. The grants will be used to develop a specific plan to implement community and economic development projects. “This funding will support communities as they make important investments...

