OCRA Awards Seven Communities with Planning Grants

Area Nonprofits Receive Funding for Projects Spanning Jefferson County. MADISON, IN –The Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County (CFMJC) awarded over $248,000 in grants during their 2021 Competitive Grant Cycle. Grants were awarded to 16 nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson County residents, and a wide variety of people will benefit through unique projects and initiatives. The annual competitive grant awards are made possible by the Community Foundation’s Flexible Community Funds and Field of Interest Endowment Funds. To be considered for funding, agencies submitted an online application which were reviewed by the Foundation’s Grants Committee. The nonprofit agencies and philanthropic projects that received grant funding through the competitive grant cycle include: Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southeast Indiana; Developmental Services, Inc.; Friends of the Ohio Theatre; Grace Works/Hope Community; Hanover College; Hanover Town Council; Historic Eleutherian College; Ivy Tech Community College – Madison; Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency; Jefferson County Historical Society; LifeTime Resources; Madison Music Movement (M3); Madison Performing Arts Foundation; Madison Police Department; Salvation Army-Madison Citadel; and the Springdale Cemetery Association. A list of past grants made by the Foundation is available online at https://www.cfmjc.org/grants/. The funds used to make the 2021 awards possible include: • 7 Hugs: The David E. & Sally Kirk Webster Family Endowment • Gerald E. Amos Memorial Endowment Fund • Bill and Stacy Barnes Charitable Endowment • Eleanor T. Birk Foundation Community Fund • Eleanor T. Birk Foundation Youth Fund • Greg Cloud Memorial Endowment • Community Foundation Board Member & Alumni Fund • Barbara Ann Cowan Memorial Fund • Cronen/Marsiglio Family Unrestricted Endowment • Harold A. “Hal” Davis Memorial Endowment for the Arts • First Financial Bank Community Fund • Gardner Insurance Agency Community Fund • German American Bank Endowment • The Douglas & Ann Grahn Endowment • Walter A. & Jean Graham Greiner Memorial Fund • Hanover Fund for Youth • Jefferson County Enrichment Endowment • Jenner Family Endowment • Freida Suppes Jones/John Price Jones Memorial Fund • The Lineburg Family Endowment • Madison Precision Products Community Fund • Gil & Trudy McCoy Unrestricted Endowment • The John Morgan Family Fund • Rinda Rains Memorial Endowment • Julius “Bud” & Irene Ritter Memorial Endowment • Neida Rogers Memorial Endowment for Music • Margaret Francis Seifert & Gregory A. Russell Endowment • Devon and Rachel Sharpe Endowment • Sherman, Barber, & Mullikin Fund for Jefferson County • Nancy J. Strandmark Memorial Fund • Ann Suchocki & Jim Mason Family Fund • Tribute & Memorial Fund • Vehicle Service Group Employee Endowment • George Wagoner, MD & Marjorie Jefferies Wagoner, MD Fund • Robert E. Wall DDS Fund • Don R. Wallis Memorial Fund Established in 1991, the Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County fulfills the mission of building a strong, vibrant community by helping donors provide perpetual funding for the people, projects, and passions of Jefferson County. Since the Foundation’s creation, nearly 250 permanent funds have been established. For information about the Community Foundation, contact Bill Barnes at (812) 265-3327, email bill@cfmjc.org, or visit www.cfmjc.org.

MADISON, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO