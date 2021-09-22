CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Pushback to halt migrant boats only to be used in limited cases – official

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F78av_0c4Sq4CL00
A Border Force vessel intercepts a group of people thought to be migrants in a small boat off the coast of Dover in Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Only a “small proportion” of boats carrying migrants across the English Channel could legally be turned back towards France using controversial pushback tactics, according to a Home Office mandarin.

The department’s permanent secretary, Matthew Rycroft, was also unable to say when, or if, the policy – instigated in a bid to tackle the number of crossings to the UK – would be put into practice when he was questioned by MPs on Wednesday.

During a length exchange with the Commons Home Affairs Committee, Mr Rycroft repeatedly insisted there was a “legal base” for the manoeuvre to be carried out in “certain limited circumstances”.

Border Force officers had been “preparing and trialling” the “new maritime tactic”, he said, but it had “not been deployed yet” and this would only happen when “all of the circumstances are in place to allow them to be deployed in a safe and legal way”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk1JN_0c4Sq4CL00
Border Force officers and vessels have been carrying out exercises to practice intercepting boats in the Channel. (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked roughly what proportion of the crossings in the past six months would have met the circumstances to legally push back boats, he said a “small proportion”, later conceding it would be nearer 1% than 49% but adding: “I’m not going to give a number… I’m not going to go further down that …”

Pressing Mr Rycroft in a string of questions on the subject, committee member Tim Loughton said the MPs were trying to establish whether the tactic would make a “meaningful difference” and whether it was “actually going to happen” after Home Secretary Priti Patel made a “big play” of the announcement some weeks ago.

Mr Rycroft said he could not give a “yes/no” answer when asked if the tactic would be deployed “next week, month, year or ever”, adding: “When we see them will depend on lots of different factors.”

He explained it was “hard to give a definitive answer” as it involves Border Force commanders making “judgments in the moment” based on a number of factors, including the type of boat being used and the weather.

Mr Loughton suggested the boats may have made it to shore by the time this process is carried out, adding: “Realistically, this isn’t going to work”.

“I totally disagree with that assessment,” Mr Rycroft replied, adding that he did not want to provide detail on operations publicly so as not to give people smugglers arranging the boat crossings an advantage on tactics.

The Home Office’s most senior official also hit back at suggestions that plans under the Nationality and Borders Bill to send migrants who arrive in the country illegally to jail for four years would go against the Refugee Convention and could risk criminalising Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover.

There were “safe and legal routes” for Afghans seeking sanctuary in the UK and the plans would not be in the legislation if they were not “compatible with international obligations”, he added.

During the hearing, he also confirmed some 7,000 Afghan nationals, including 70 unaccompanied children, were still living in hotels after being rescued in the Kabul airlift last month and was unable to say when they might be moved into more permanent accommodation. This is in addition to 8,000 other asylum seekers also being housed in hotels.

Questions were again raised about another outbreak of coronavirus at Napier Barracks in Kent where around 200 asylum seekers were being housed. Although the figures are yet to be confirmed, MPs were told the number of current cases was small.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

UK’s migrant boat dispute has eyes fixed on the channel

FOLKESTONE, England — Using high-powered binoculars and a telescope, three volunteers from a humanitarian monitoring group stood on the Kent coast, peering across the English Channel. The looming clock tower of the French town of Calais was visible on this clear morning, but so was the distinctive outline of a small rubber dinghy.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Top Home Office civil servant admits Priti Patel's 'pushback' tactics for Channel migrants will only be used on a 'small proportion' of boats... but says the plan IS legal

The Home Office's top mandarin today admitted that Priti Patel's 'pushback' tactics for Channel migrants will only be used on a 'small proportion' of boats. During tetchy clashes with MPs, Matthew Rycroft dodged saying when the policy would be put in place, or even categorically that it will be. However,...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Only ‘small proportion’ of Channel migrant boats will be turned back

Priti Patel's top civil servant has admitted that only a "small proportion" of migrant boats will be turned back in the Channel as he downplayed the potential impact of the new tactics. Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office permanent secretary, refused to say what proportion would be turned back by Border...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

French police swoop on two boats with 60 migrants on board

FRENCH cops dramatically swooped on two boats with 60 migrants on board as they try to end the huge influx across the Channel backed by British government’s £54million funding. A unit of officers moved in after a spotter plane caught the migrants in life jackets dragging their RIBs in to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Afghan envoy cancels address on final day of UN meeting

Afghanistan's envoy to the UN pulled out of delivering an address to the General Assembly Monday, as the diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person in New York drew to a close. Washington, fearing the event would be a hotbed for the coronavirus, had tried to dissuade leaders from traveling to New York, where a vaccine mandate is in place.
WORLD
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Demonstrators in northern Chile protest against Venezuela migrants

About 3,000 people marched Saturday in the northern Chilean port city of Iquique to protest the presence of undocumented Venezuelans, with some demonstrators scuffling with migrants and a radical fringe setting fire to belongings at an empty immigrant camp. Some more radical demonstrators went to a small camp set up by some Venezuelan migrants -- who were not there -- and burned their few belongings: tents, mattresses, bags, blankets and toys.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Uk#Home Office#Border Force#The Home Office#Afghans#Napier Barracks
The Independent

Ireland scraps red list and releases hotel quarantine ‘travel prisoners’ – could the UK do the same?

After Ireland suddenly abolished its red list and hotel quarantine scheme on Saturday evening, speculation is increasing that the UK might do the same.Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the health minister, Stephen Donnelly, to end the requirement for people arriving from some countries to go into a quarantine hotel.Everyone currently in one of Ireland’s eight quarantine hotels was discharged immediately.Ireland’s Department of Health announced: “The Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system has been scaled down progressively over recent months as the designation of a large number of states has been revoked.“These revocations have been in line with the government’s...
WORLD
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency over migrants

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days despite objections from charities and media groups. The emergency measures adopted earlier this month to cope with an influx of migrants ban all non-residents, including journalists and charity workers, from going near the border. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference. Kaminski also warned that dozens of the migrants detained so far by Polish authorities "were carrying proof of radicalism", including links to the Taliban and the Islamic State group.
WORLD
The Independent

Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Drafting in the Army will not end fuel crisis, industry warns

Drafting in the Army to deliver fuel to petrol stations will not on its own end the shortages on the forecourt, the industry has warned.Boris Johnson is thought to be considering sending in troops to drive oil tankers after days of panic buying saw filling stations in many areas run dry.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) chairman Brian Madderson confirmed some training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel.But he warned it was not an “absolute panacea” and that there was no “single lever” the Government and the industry could pull to resolve the crisis.With long queues at...
MILITARY
The Independent

China: 2 Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons

Two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China s Foreign Ministry said Monday. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their release and the return to China of a long-detained executive of Huawei Technologies. Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained in December 2019, days after Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics,” while China accused Ottawa...
HEALTH
AFP

Bataclan attack survivors to testify at Paris trial

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks will testify at a historic trial from Tuesday, reliving the most traumatic events of their lives as they try to put the horror into words. But when she went to listen in to the trial in its opening phase she realised that each investigator had a different version of events that night.
WORLD
The Independent

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country.Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.The decision to investigate Americans led...
WORLD
The Independent

Jailed Belarus opposition leader wins European rights prize

The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its major human rights prize to jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova who was arrested last year after she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from the country.Earlier this month, a court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and of calling for actions damaging state security and sentenced her to 11 years in prison. At a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe awarded her its ninth Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize,...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Labour conference votes for sanctions against Israel for ‘apartheid’ policy towards Palestinians

Labour delegates have sparked a row with the party’s leadership by demanding sanctions against Israel for its “apartheid” policy towards Palestinians.The motion passed by the Brighton conference demands action that stops “the building of settlements, reverses any annexation, ends the occupation of the West Bank, the blockade of Gaza”.Sanctions should also be imposed to ensure Israel “brings down the Wall [in the West Bank] and respects the right of Palestinian people, enshrined in international law, to return to their homes”, it states.The motion notes the reports by human rights groups that “conclude unequivocally that Israel is practising the crime of...
WORLD
AFP

UK warship makes first Taiwan Strait transit since 2008

Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel. HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, sailed through the strait on a trip from Japan to Vietnam, Britain's defence ministry said. "Wherever the Royal Navy operate, they do so in full compliance with international law," the ministry said in a statement. "The UK has a range of enduring security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defence relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security," it added.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy