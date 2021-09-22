CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy Binamon (BMON): price up 31% in 24 hours as Binamon sees increased activity

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinamon (BMON) token is currently trading above $0.18. The current bull trend marks the end of the bear trend that started on August 23. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Binamon (BMON). In the last 7 days, Binamon (BMON) price has risen by more than 12% and...

insidebitcoins.com

Compound Price Up 15% to $369.64 – Where to Buy COMP

The crypto market has started the week with significant gains. Despite the financial market uncertainty caused by the Evergrande debt crisis in China, the market is still fighting to move to higher levels. COMP is among the coins trading in the green zone after making double-digit gains in the past 24 hours.
Where to buy Marginswap (MFI) coin: top daily gainer in the Avalanche ecosystem

The price of the Marginswap (MFI) token is currently above $1.24. It has a 24-hour trading volume of $2,298,119. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Marginswap (MFI). Among the rising popularity of decentralized finance especially decentralized exchanges (DEXs), a unique DEX token called Marginswap (MFI) coin is taking the crypto space by storm. In the last 24 hours, it has moved up 75% catching the attention of crypto investors.
Filecoin, Tezos, Cosmos price prediction after the recent sell-off

The fallout from the Evergrande also has a negative influence on the market. UBS warned its customers that the crypto market is a very speculative market that poses significant risks. The cryptocurrency market continues to be under pressure, Bitcoin has stabilized above $42000, but the risk of another decline is...
Enjin (ENJ) price analysis: is October a good month to buy this cryptocurrency?

Enjin is the first NFT company accepted into the United Nations Global Compact. Enjin ENJ/USD has weakened from $1.77 to $1.18 in less than several days, and the current price stands around $1.33. Fundamental analysis: Millions of people already use Enjin’s products. Enjin Network was established by Witek Radomski and...
Fantom Price Up 11.4% to $1.33 – Where to Buy FTM

Fantom has been making significant gains in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market suffered a price dump on September 24 when China announced that it had declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal. However, some cryptocurrencies have shown signs of recovery and are moving to higher levels. Fantom is trading at...
IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE): Price Up $0.18 (1.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.14 (0.86)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ISEE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.86%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ISEE has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ISEE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.29 (1.24)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LQDT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (1.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Price Down $-0.53 (-1.83)% Over Past Day, Up $0.34 (1.21)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ADCT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (1.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ADCT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
This portfolio manager suggests investors switch to small caps

Sandy Villere says small caps are a good hedge against higher interest rates. The Russell 2000 has outperformed SPX since pandemic lows in March 2020. Villere sees upside in the small-cap insurance firm Palomar Holdings Inc. The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates next year that could...
Is it time to invest in Roku shares after Guggenheim upgraded to buy?

Roku shares on Thursday spiked 3.63% after Guggenheim analysts upgraded to buy. Analyst Michael Morris issued a price target of $395.00 per share implying a 21.5% upside potential. Roku has expanded its ad business in Canada, a significant growth catalyst according to Morris. On Thursday, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded...
Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT): Price Up $0.04 (0.28)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.84)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, RXT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RXT has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Denbury Inc (DEN): Price Up $0.45 (0.65)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.03 (-1.45)% Over Past Hour

Currently, DEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.03 (-1.45%) from the hour prior. DEN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
