Concerns about Packers defense linger as showdown with Kyle Shanahan looms large

The Green Bay Packers finally took a lead, the rain started to fall and Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions fell apart on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Joe Barry’s defense delivered five consecutive stops to end the game, including two takeaways, and the Packers waltzed to a comfortable 18-point win over the Lions.

Maybe the finish will create some much-needed confidence and momentum for the Packers defense. Barry better hope so because a showdown with Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers looms large on Sunday night in Week 3.

Forget the meltdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The first 2.5 quarters of Monday night might have been more concerning than whatever happened in the opener. One week after Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes, Goff and a Lions offense lacking talent at wide receiver marched the ball up and down the field on the Packers defense, and it took a fourth-down stop deep in Packers territory midway through the third quarter to finally stop the bleeding and get the game turned around. Goff, who was nearly perfect in the first half, imploded once the Lions fell behind and the conditions at Lambeau Field deteriorated.

Somewhere in a dark film room, Shanahan must be watching the first six quarters of defense from the Packers and salivating. Barry’s group hasn’t played well along the defensive line, especially in the run game. The pass-rush is lacking Za’Darius Smith and isn’t getting consistent pressure. The secondary has been victimized by several communication or coverage breakdowns.

The Packers have allowed seven touchdown passes to quarterbacks and 4.8 yards per carry in the run game, and opponents are converting 47.4 percent of third downs and scoring on 50 percent of possessions overall.

After two weeks, it’s difficult to have any level of confidence in what the Packers are doing on defense.

Shanahan might be the best playcaller and designer in the game. He knows how to leverage the run game and hammer an opponent’s weaknesses. He will understand every issue the Packers are having on defense and have two or three plays ready to exploit them.

And the 49ers have real talent to work with on offense.

The team can’t catch a break at running back, but the personnel just doesn’t matter in a Shanahan offense. He gets production out of anyone and everyone. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is completing over 70 percent of his passes. At receiver, Deebo Samuel has 282 receiving yards in two games. Tight end George Kittle is a supercharged version of T.J. Hockenson, who gave the Packers matchup issues on Monday night. And this 49ers offensive line features two excellent offensive tackles and three veteran players on the interior.

While the matchup against the 49ers looks daunting, it’s also an opportunity for the Packers to take a big step forward. Barry spent the last few years sparring with Shanahan twice every year, and he should have a deep understanding of what the 49ers want to do on offense. His defense has individual talent at every level, and everyone should be more comfortable working together in the scheme after two games.

Shanahan is going to stress the Packers defense in every way imaginable on Sunday. The first six quarters of the season were uninspiring, but every game is a new opportunity. Barry and the Packers defense will either get rolled over in primetime on Sunday night, or they’ll start rewriting the narrative.