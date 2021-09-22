Unvaccinated Skillet Singer: “I Got Zero Poops for ‘The Science'”
Look, I don’t think anyone expects the brain that thought to name its band after a cooking utensil to be grade-A prime beef. Despite this — or perhaps because of it? — the ongoing right wing ramblings of Skillet’s John Cooper continue to be thoroughly irritating. Like, listening to his B.S. makes my skin itch. It’s probably the way Cooper would feel if some snarky elitist East Coast Jew went through his recent statements and called him a schmuck a bunch of times.www.metalsucks.net
Comments / 2