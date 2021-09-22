CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV players memorialize Stephen Critchlow, the voice behind Count Edmont de Fortemps

By Bree Royce
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Final Fantasy XIV community is in mourning this week as English actor Stephen Critchlow has passed away at the age of 54. Critchlow was well known for his theater and TV work, but MMO gamers will know him best as the performer for FFXIV’s Count Edmont de Fortemps and the narrator for Heavensward; MOP’s Chris Neal called him a “masterful performer” who was “pretty much the emotional core for the Heavensward expansion.”

