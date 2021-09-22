Final Fantasy XIV players memorialize Stephen Critchlow, the voice behind Count Edmont de Fortemps

The are changes coming to Final Fantasy XIV with the next expansion, and that includes a whole lot of changes to job actions for all 19 of the game’s jobs. (Well, changes for 17 of them; two of them will be completely new.) Last night’s live letter from the producer went into detail on all of the changes as well as sharing a trailer showing off the new abilities each job will be rocking with the 6.0 patch, and that can be viewed just below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO