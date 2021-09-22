CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Trial of man accused of ‘offensive’ Captain Sir Tom Moore tweet postponed

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456tL0_0c4Sp0he00
Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions for the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The trial of a man who allegedly sent a grossly offensive tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore the day after his death has been delayed again.

Joseph Kelly, 35, denies sending the message “of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” about the fundraising centenarian on February 3.

Kelly, of Castlemilk, Glasgow, is on bail and was not present at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday when the trial date of October 7 was pushed back to January 31, having previously been moved from the original date of June 17.

Another pre-trial hearing will be held on November 4.

The charge, under the Communications Act, reads: “On February 3 2021 at Waverly Court, Lanark, you Joseph Kelly did cause to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network a post to the public using social media that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, and that did utter offensive remarks about Captain Sir Tom Moore, now deceased.”

Captain Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Deadly Green Bay Stabbing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Despite repeated attempts to settle the case short of trial, a January trial date was set Monday for Andres Garcia-Saenz, who allegedly stabbed Douglas Campbell 175 times. Garcia-Saenz, 23, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. The case has been scheduled for a plea hearing on...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Castlemilk#Lanark Sheriff Court#Waverly Court#Bedford Hospital#Nhs
Washington Missourian

St. Clair man accused of incest to have jury trial

A St. Clair man facing four felonies related to sex crimes involving children will have a jury trial next March. The two-day jury trial of William Michael-Myron Smith, 34, is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 23, and conclude Thursday, March 24, according to electronic court records. Twentieth Circuit Court Judge...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
foxillinois.com

Pre-trial held for man accused of murdering 14-year-old

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCCU) — The man accused of killing a 14-year-old in Champaign had his pre-trial in Champaign County Court on Tuesday. Daryl Vandyke, 55, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Steven Butler III. : Missing 14-year-old boy found murdered, suspect arrested. On Tuesday, prosecutors shared that they are actively...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KKTV

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Friend Reports Brian Laundrie Left House Without Cellphone or Wallet

Sources close to the family of Brian Laundrie are revealing pertinent information that could aid in the search for the person of interest. Since Laundrie went missing, the FBI and Florida police have yet to find any sign of the 23-year-old following the death of Gabby Petito. So far, authorities have thoroughly searched the Carlton Reserve. However, after a week of searching, they haven’t found any trace that Laundrie its 25,000-acre swampland. As a result, they’re taking a closer look at any tips they’ve received about Laundrie prior to and after his disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy