Environment

Volcano eruption on Spanish island prompts thousands of locals & tourists to evacuate

By CNN
 5 days ago
LA PALMA, Spain / CNN — Molten lava and ash have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island since it erupted Sunday and has promoted thousands of people to evacuate.

The president of the Canary Islands regional government warned that the eruption could continue for multiple days.

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

As of late Sunday, 5,000 people nearest to the eruption were ordered to evacuate. That includes 400 tourists evacuated from a hotel on La Palma. They were taken to a hotel on the nearby island of Tenerife, Angel Victor Torres told Spanish radio station SER.

The Canary Islands are a popular tourist destination for British, German, and other European visitors.

Footage from the island showed at least one highway cut by a wall of lava; local officials said some houses were damaged.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) wrote in a statement on Facebook on Sunday that more than 25,000 earthquakes had been detected in the previous nine days around the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The regional president said some 400 firefighting personnel were in place to battle any fires caused by the lava flows.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport tweeted that it had stopped ships from sailing too close to the volcano, because of the risks posed by lava spilling into the sea.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
BBC

Canary Islands: Firefighters retreat as volcano intensifies

Firefighters on the Spanish Island of La Palma have retreated due to intensifying volcanic explosions. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed. On Friday, authorities in three more towns told residents to evacuate. A thick plume of smoke now extends...
The Independent

La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud

Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma were canceled Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week.La Palma Airport operator Aena said on Twitter that plane traffic was suspended “due to the accumulation of ash" in the air. The company said other airports in the Canary Islands were still operational.La Palma is one of the seven islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.The intensity of the volcanic eruptions has increased in recent days, prompting the evacuation of three additional villages on the island. Almost 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.Emergency crews pulled back from the volcano Friday as explosions sent molten rock and ash over a wide area. Lava flows have destroyed hundreds of buildings on the island's western side.
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
CBS News

WorldView: Earthquake hits Greece; Volcano erupts in Spain's Canary Islands

Greece is struck by a deadly earthquake. An erupting volcano continues to devastate the area of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. India is hit with a cyclone. Plus Iceland holds an election recount and Switzerland votes to legalize same-sex marriage. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.
AFP

Quake on Greek island of Crete kills one, spreads panic

A strong earthquake struck Crete early Monday, killing a man, injuring nearly a dozen others, damaging a town and sending panicked residents rushing into the streets on Greece's largest island. Most of the damage was in Turkey where 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured. 
earthfiles.com

Could La Palma Volcano Threaten East Coast of U. S. with Tsunami?

“Now the most amazing thing, which I’ve never experienced is that the noise coming from the volcano — it sounds like twenty fighter jets taking off and it’s extremely loud. It’s amazing.”. — Jonas Perez, local La Palma tour guide, Canary Islands. September 20, 2021 La Palma, Canary Islands. —...
WGAU

Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A strong, prolonged earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 struck the Greek island of Crete on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20, while damaging homes and churches and causing rock slides near the country's fourth-largest city. The quake sent people fleeing...
TODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
AFP

7.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico: seismologists

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital several hundred kilometers away. The epicenter was 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service said, upgrading its estimate of the tremor's strength. The earthquake was felt strongly in parts of Mexico City, sending residents and tourists spilling into the streets from homes and hotels. But there were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter.
