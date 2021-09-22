CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Early voting begins in Chesterfield

By ANNOUNCEMENTS COMPILED BY ANNE DALTON
chesterfieldobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and early voting has begun in Virginia. Chesterfield residents can vote at the registrar’s office, located at 9848 Lori Road, through Saturday, Oct. 30. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, Oct. 24, noon to 4 p.m. Additional locations at several county libraries and ballot drop boxes for early voting will open Monday, Oct. 18. The deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Tuesday, Oct. 12. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 22. For information on becoming an election officer or for more details on early voting, including a complete list of 2021 candidates, visit chesterfield.gov/689/registrar.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com

