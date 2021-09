Right now, it appears as if Luke Fickell is content to stay at Cincinnati rather than heading out west to lead the USC Trojans. As the USC Trojans search for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has found his name as one that is being thrown around quite a bit in connection with the gig. However, it appears as if he isn’t all that interested in moving out to the west coast. Right now it looks like he’s happy to stay right where he is with Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO