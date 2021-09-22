CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester, VA

4113 Tosh Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Brevard from Eastwood Homes! Wonderful, acre plus lot in the heart of Chester, with a roomy, open 2 story home! Check out the large open kitchen with lots of cabinets, large walk in pantry and island, which connects to bright breakfast area and cozy den with gas fireplace. There is an office space right off the entry foyer with French doors for privacy. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a loft, including a lovely owner's suite and Jack and Jill bath between bedrooms 2 & 3. Also included are a rear deck, front porch and 2 car garage.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Business
Chester, VA
Real Estate
Chester, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack And Jill#French#Bedrooms 2 3

Comments / 0

Community Policy