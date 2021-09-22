4113 Tosh Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Welcome to the Brevard from Eastwood Homes! Wonderful, acre plus lot in the heart of Chester, with a roomy, open 2 story home! Check out the large open kitchen with lots of cabinets, large walk in pantry and island, which connects to bright breakfast area and cozy den with gas fireplace. There is an office space right off the entry foyer with French doors for privacy. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a loft, including a lovely owner's suite and Jack and Jill bath between bedrooms 2 & 3. Also included are a rear deck, front porch and 2 car garage.