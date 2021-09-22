CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne’s Attorney Slams Bethenny Frankel After Bethenny Said Tom Girardi Owed Her Ex Dennis Shields Money

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2masGy_0c4SngHX00

Erika Jayne has been in the hot seat for quite some time. And it’s not going to let up anytime soon. Not only is she under fire on the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , but her money woes in the media keep piling up. It’s so bad it’s hard to keep track.

Even Bethenny Frankel had some accusations to add. According to Bethenny , Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girard i owed Bethenny’s deceased ex, Dennis Shields , a cool $500K. Well, Erika’s attorney is not taking this lightly and has decided to fire back.

As reported by Page Six , Erika’s attorney, Evan Borges , is accusing Bethenny of slandering Erika. Said Evan, “Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika.” He continued, “To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis , who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved.”

Bethenny revealed this information on a recent episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel . According to Bethenny, Tom allegedly mismanaging his money was the “worst kept secret” in LA amongst attorneys. She also claimed that she and Dennis had a talk with Tom about his spending. And Tom blamed it all on Erika , saying he can’t “say no” to her.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death”

At the time, Dennis told Bethenny , “He’s using people’s money to support her lifestyle. He’s using the company’s money to support her lifestyle.”

Bethenny has since tried to do some damage control. She tweeted that her comments were supposed to be “on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface.” She added, “I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic. The pod wasn’t about her as I don’t speak on what I don’t know @justbpodcast.”

Well, this was not the twist I was expecting. The fact that Dennis and Tom have crossed paths, let alone financial ones, is crazy to me. We all know Bethenny doesn’t hold back but I’m surprised it even took her this long to reveal this info. Then again, this is the perfect fodder for her podcast. So far, Erika hasn’t responded but I’m patiently waiting for another chaotic tweet from her addressing the allegations. I would expect nothing less from her at this point.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Claims That Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Owed $500K To Her Ex Dennis Shields

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE BETHENNY? WHAT DO YOU THINK THE CONNECTION WAS BETWEEN DENNIS AND TOM? DO YOU THINK ERIKA WILL RESPOND TO BETHENNY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Erika Jayne’s Attorney Slams Bethenny Frankel After Bethenny Said Tom Girardi Owed Her Ex Dennis Shields Money appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

A Detective Disputes Aspects Of Erika Jayne’s Burglary Claims

Erika Jayne’s wild tales are starting to become a staple on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cars flipping, broken ankles, cheating allegations. Erika has said it all. Fans were pressuring the self described ice queen to finally open up about her struggles if she’s going to stay on the show. And Andy Cohen promised us […] The post A Detective Disputes Aspects Of Erika Jayne’s Burglary Claims appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Radar Online.com

Un-Glammed Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Following Explosive 'RHOBH' Dinner, Embattled Reality Star Seen Holding ATM Card After Allegedly Not Using One For Decades

Erika Jayne does not appear to have gotten much in the way of beauty sleep following the most explosive episode of this season's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date. The 50-year-old embattled reality star looked tense, tired and unlike her usually glammed-up self as she made her way into a gym in the West Hollywood area of California on Wednesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram

When Erika Jayne ended her marriage to Tom Girardi, she also needed to reconsider her relationship with money.  The Girardi fortune stayed with Tom, and the legal savant has safeguarded his wealth.  Erika, to this point, has not received a penny from her former spouse.  She downsized her life.  A smaller house, less glam, and […] The post Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne 'Looking Forward' To Face Off Kyle Richards After Shocking Backstabbing Situation In Their Reunion

In a new episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne claimed she is "looking forward" to slamming Kyle Richards for the show's big reunion. Despite the two having a years-long friendship, a source from Daily Mail said that the 50-year-old tv personality was not happy with how Richards was talking about her legal woes behind her back on the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Bethenny Frankel
nickiswift.com

Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In On Erika Girardi's TJ Maxx Debacle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was recently spotted while on a shopping spree at TJ Maxx, and her co-star Garcelle Beauvais had plenty of thoughts on the situation, she revealed on the September 21 episode of "The Real." "I feel like new money shows off more," she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Real Housewives#Bethenny Frankel Claims
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death”

Not only has Erika Jayne’s behavior on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills been pretty abhorrent surrounding her divorce and Tom Girardi’s legal issues, but it’s even worse on social media. Erika has seemingly not been taking any of the accusations seriously, posting clap back and shade to avoid paying a penny toward […] The post Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SFGate

Price on Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's Pasadena Mansion Slashed-Again

While courts and creditors sort out whether Bravo-lebrity Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, the lawyer Tom Girardi, funded their lavish lifestyle with money stolen from his clients, the value of one of their major assets—a mansion in Pasadena, CA—continues to plummet by more than a million dollars every month.
PASADENA, CA
TVShowsAce

Why Erika Jayne Is ‘Furious’ With ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is not happy with Kyle Richards. She has plans to confront her friend at the Season 11 reunion. She doesn’t like how “two-faced” Kyle has been about her embezzlement case. As fans know, Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi are accused of allegedly stealing funds from victims of an airplane crash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Inside Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin's Beverly Hills Home

Soap opera star turned Real Housewife Lisa Rinna has made a lot of headlines recently for both her dancing videos and the apparent disdain she has for her daughter's famous (ex?) boyfriend Scott Disick, but there's another facet of her life that fans are also enamored with — the Beverly Hills home she shares with her husband of more than 20 years, Harry Hamlin. "I wanted to build a house that got better as it got older. The idea is that the chips and cracks that accumulated over time would add to the effect so it matured like a fine wine. I didn't want it to look new all the time," the famous thespian and house husband explained to LA Home.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Real Housewives Of New York Alum Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Knew Of Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi's Financial Problems Before The Rest Of Us

Throughout her eight-season tenure on Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel created a very concrete persona around blunt honesty. As Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer know all too well, Frankel doesn't mince words, even for friends. Neither for Real Housewives franchise alums, it would seem. She left the show that brought her notoriety for bigger and better waters, but she still apparently has time to read Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Frankel, true to form, flat-out claimed that Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi’s financial problems were actually known a long time ago.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Mysterious Financial Accounts Unearthed In Bankruptcy Related To 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi

Another day, another update in the bankruptcy case of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi. In court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee in the case is now asking the judge for access to financial records from Chase and Citi Bank. This comes after the lawyer who was brought in to investigate quickly brought to the court's attention that he had uncovered mysterious bank accounts that reportedly had not been previously disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
645
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy