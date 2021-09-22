Erika Jayne’s Attorney Slams Bethenny Frankel After Bethenny Said Tom Girardi Owed Her Ex Dennis Shields Money

Erika Jayne has been in the hot seat for quite some time. And it’s not going to let up anytime soon. Not only is she under fire on the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , but her money woes in the media keep piling up. It’s so bad it’s hard to keep track.

Even Bethenny Frankel had some accusations to add. According to Bethenny , Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girard i owed Bethenny’s deceased ex, Dennis Shields , a cool $500K. Well, Erika’s attorney is not taking this lightly and has decided to fire back.

As reported by Page Six , Erika’s attorney, Evan Borges , is accusing Bethenny of slandering Erika. Said Evan, “Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika.” He continued, “To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis , who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved.”

Bethenny revealed this information on a recent episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel . According to Bethenny, Tom allegedly mismanaging his money was the “worst kept secret” in LA amongst attorneys. She also claimed that she and Dennis had a talk with Tom about his spending. And Tom blamed it all on Erika , saying he can’t “say no” to her.

At the time, Dennis told Bethenny , “He’s using people’s money to support her lifestyle. He’s using the company’s money to support her lifestyle.”

Bethenny has since tried to do some damage control. She tweeted that her comments were supposed to be “on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface.” She added, “I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic. The pod wasn’t about her as I don’t speak on what I don’t know @justbpodcast.”

Well, this was not the twist I was expecting. The fact that Dennis and Tom have crossed paths, let alone financial ones, is crazy to me. We all know Bethenny doesn’t hold back but I’m surprised it even took her this long to reveal this info. Then again, this is the perfect fodder for her podcast. So far, Erika hasn’t responded but I’m patiently waiting for another chaotic tweet from her addressing the allegations. I would expect nothing less from her at this point.

