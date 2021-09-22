Coloma Elementary receives national honors
State Superintendent Jill Underly on Sept. 21 commended eight Wisconsin public schools for receiving National Blue Ribbon School honors from the U.S. Department of Education. “These schools have gone above and beyond in their support for students,” Dr. Underly said. “I applaud the hard work and commitment of both teachers and students at each of these schools, and I am excited to recognize them today as National Blue Ribbon Schools.”www.wausharaargus.com
