CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Climate Activists Dumped a House in the Tidal Basin

By Jane Recker
Washingtonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun glowed through the columns of the Jefferson Memorial around 7:15 AM Wednesday, a man in a racing wetsuit began to churn the murky waters of the Tidal Basin with his kicks as he pushed a model of a sunken row house further into the basin. Constructed out of wood and floating on pontoons, the hollow house was a warning from climate activists with Extinction Rebellion DC of what the city might face should unchecked climate change continue to contribute to rising sea levels.

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Basin#Us Park#Swimming Hole#Climate Activists#Treading Water#House#Washingtonians#Extinction Rebellion
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy