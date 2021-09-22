CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Jeong (An Actual Doctor!) and ‘Family Guy’ Explain Vaccines

By Laila Abuelhawa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, late-night shows had two very funny guests talk about a very important topic: the Covid-19 vaccine. Ken Jeong, the doctor-turned-actor went on the Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday (September 21) to break down what exactly the dangers are of the Delta variant and the importance of the vaccine.

Family Guy releases hilariously honest vaccine PSA that everyone can understand

American animated sitcom Family Guy has created a public service announcement dispelling the fears of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics.The sketch was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday as Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joined the talk show host’s star-studded lineup of guests.The video shows Peter being nervous about getting his jab. When he asks the doctor how it works, he replied: “Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer, and Covid as the drunk, entitled white kid yelling ‘Do you know who my father is?’”“Do I have to do everything?” Stewie sighs to himself after the doctor’s reply....
Ken Jeong, James Marsden talk new ‘My Little Pony’ movie

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview for today, two of the voice-stars of the new Netflix movie “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”. Ken Jeong, from “The Masked Singer” and “The Hangover” movies and James Marsden from “X-Men” spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards. The two play Sprout and Hitch in the kids’ movie.
‘Family Guy’ PSA Encourages COVID-19 Vaccination

Family Guy on Tuesday released a public service announcement encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The three-minute short is a nod to Schoolhouse Rock! and revolves around Brian and Stewie discussing how the vaccine works in the body and why it is safe to a hesitant Peter. And naturally, Meg plays the role of the virus. While a guest Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joked that he felt it was necessary to do something since Fox News was doing its part in encouraging people to get vaccinated. In reality, MacFarlane has used social media to blast Fox...
Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness PSA

Family Guy has released a COVID-19 awareness PSA featuring the Seth MacFarlane characters. In the clip, Peter expresses fear over getting a shot. But, Bryan and Quahog's resident doctor are there to provide some answers. The family dog and Stewie go inside of the bloodstream to dispel some myths about how the vaccine functions. (There are some Meg jokes in there, just to make sure viewers realize this is still Family Guy.) As more concerns are brought up, the characters explain concepts surrounding the coronavirus and how people can help protect themselves from the disease. It's a strikingly straightforward clip from the show, that still manages to sneak some comedy into the material. Despite having a new broadcast home, Family Guy is still making sure viewers over on their established home base are informed about these issues. You can check out the clip in its entirety up above.
‘Family Guy’ Made A Hilarious COVID-19 PSA Showing Why Vaccines Are Important

The effects of COVID-19 misinformation can be so detrimental, the one-year-old Stewie Griffin has had to step in to allay all fears surrounding vaccinations. In a rather wholesome move, producers of Family Guy have partnered with the Ad Council and a team of scientific experts and epidemiologists to produce an animation detailing how the vaccine works in a way the general public can easily understand. Delivering the message is showrunner Seth MacFarlane himself, who voices every character in the three-minute short.
If you still have vaccine questions, ‘Family Guy’ can help

We’re not sure exactly what dark, twisted timeline we’ve stumbled onto, but the voice of reason in this scenario is Stewie Griffin, who kindly walked us through some frequently asked vaccine questions. You can find out how to get your COVID-19 vaccine here.
Family Guy channels Schoolhouse Rock as Stewie urges you to get vaccinated

One hundred eighty million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But as the president of the United States, and you know, science have explained, it's not enough. Longtime fan of science Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has entered the conversation in an effort to help educate those who have been reluctant to sign up for the shot(s) — and he's responding to the disinformation about the vaccine spread by Fox News, he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.
'Family Guy' COVID-19 Video Explains Vaccines In A Way We Can All Understand

“Family Guy” is taking a shot at convincing COVID-19 vaccine skeptics they have nothing to fear. The long-running Fox animated sitcom released a short film Tuesday that is intended to “educate, entertain and encourage the millions of unvaccinated citizens around the globe to feel confident getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” according to a network press release.
Family Guy’s Stewie Griffin tells people to get vaccinated

Seth MacFarlane and the Family Guy team have created a public service announcement encouraging the public to get vaccinated.Written by series creator, MacFarlane, the three-minute video shows Peter Griffin expressing doubts over the vaccine, so Stewie and Brian Griffin explain the benefits of vaccination.Combining surrealist Family Guy humour with scientific accuracy, Brian and Stewie shrink down to the size of a microorganism and simulate the effects of the vaccine.“Vaccines protect us from illnesses by activating our immune response without the danger of actual infection, thereby training the body to fight off the real thing. Some of the Covid vaccines...
