Morgan Wallen Never Delivered on His Promise to Donate to Black Charity: REPORT

By Kayla Thomas
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 5 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Billie Eilish's new vegan Jordans, Morgan Wallen falling through on his donation promises and more, below. Morgan Wallen Never Delivered on His Promise...

Comments / 0

editorials24.com

Country Singer Morgan Wallen’s $500K Pledge To Black Music Groups After N-Word Scandal Is Reportedly MIA!

Morgan Wallen needs to answer for this, like, ASAP!. The country music singer was infamously caught on video saying the n-word earlier this year outside his home after a night out with friends. He rightfully lost a bunch of business and brand deals over the inexcusable controversy, with country music radio stations opting to drop his songs for a while, too.
MUSIC
Vulture

Org Touted by Morgan Wallen ‘Disappointed’ in Singer’s Anti-Racism Efforts

In his first interview since saying the N-word on video back in February — a plum Good Morning America spot, across from Michael Strahan, on July 23 — Morgan Wallen claimed he had donated around $500,000 to organizations supporting Black people and musicians. The disgraced country singer said the amount was from sales for his blockbuster album, Dangerous, that he’d earned since the video incident. But now, a new report in Rolling Stone is casting doubt on that figure, along with Wallen’s larger promise to work with Black-led organizations and on anti-racism causes. The magazine reported that the Black Music Action Coalition, which Wallen told GMA he had worked with and donated to, received $165,000 from the musician in April, putting the money toward COVID grants for Black musicians. Wallen didn’t mention any other groups in that interview, and 56 other Black-led and -founded charities since told Rolling Stone that they had not received donations from Wallen. BMAC told the magazine that Wallen’s claimed $500,000 in donations “seems exceptionally misleading.”
EDUCATION
SFGate

'Exceptionally Misleading': Morgan Wallen Pledged $500K to Black-Led Groups, But the Money Seems Largely M.I.A.

“Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans,” he told host Michael Strahan, five months after the video surfaced. “Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one.”
ADVOCACY
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Halsey
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen is officially heading out on tour!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Did you happen to catch the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRG

Morgan Wallen to perform at The Grounds in Mobile this fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Get ready country music fans. A Morgan Wallen concert has been added to The Grounds event calendar. An announcement made Monday says the popular singer/songwriter will perform November 12, 2021, at the venue off Cody Rd. The prices for general admission tickets have not been released,...
MOBILE, AL
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Announces New Headlining Tour in the Fall

Morgan Wallen announced this week that he will go on a four-city tour in the Southeast this fall. It will be the first time the country music superstar has headlined a tour in more than a year. The Tennessean reported that Wallen will play the Auburn Rodeo in Auburn, Alabama...
MUSIC
