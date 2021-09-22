Bringing diversity and equity to the venture capital funding process

The AIMP has announced an upcoming webinar: “Leading the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge: Fostering Change”. This webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. PT and will be an honest conversation with key industry DEI executives to offer insight on how they guide and craft diverse and inclusive cultures. Learn how these unique leaders create a culture of innovation for their organization and employees. AIMP’s special event will approach diversity head on by discussing our human differences. Hear from the experts with years of education and experience to help guide us through this enlightened journey. The speakers include Liliahn Majeed, Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer, Universal Music Group, Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group and Will Wells, Composer, Producer, and Educator and will be led by Sandye Taylor, VP, Chief DEI Officer, Broadcast Music, Inc.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO