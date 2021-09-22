The Original Fearless Forecaster

After the Arkansas debacle, I wrote an article about whether or not we've been drinking any Kool-Aid. So far, I don't believe we have. At least not for Texas. I'm starting to think more and more we were drinking Arkansas Kool-Aid and were wrong about them or where they would be as a team. I still think Texas has an 8-4 floor with a possible 10-2 ceiling. However, game 2 definitely made us lean more toward the floor than the ceiling.

12 DAYS AGO