Since the summer, Aurelien Tchouameni’s name has been regularly appearing on Juve’s radars. The Italians’ interest in the young midfielder is no longer a hidden secret. The Bianconeri reportedly tried to sign the 21-year-old during the summer transfer market while they were searching for a midfield enforcer. At the end of the day, Manuel Locatelli was the only midfielder to land in Turin during the summer, but a future deal for the Monaco man remained on the cards.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO