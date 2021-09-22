CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Plant defends "drug cheat" jibe aimed at Canelo Alvarez ahead of undisputed tilt

By Ben Davies
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Caleb Plant has labelled opponent Canelo Alvarez a "drug cheat" at the press conference ahead of their undisputed clash.

The American will make a bid to dethrone the Mexican and take his unified super middleweight belts in November.

And the pair faced off for the first time yesterday, leading to chaotic scenes with punches thrown from both men.

But Plant infuriated his opponent by labelling him a "drug cheat" referring to his six-month ban in 2018.

“You’re going to find out the same time everybody else finds out," Plant said at the press conference. "And you know when they found out? When it was too late. That’s when they found out, and that’s exactly when you’re going to find out.

Caleb Plant confronted Canelo Alvarez about his drug ban during their press conference ( Image: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock)

“What the f*** are you going to do? F*** you. And you’re a drug cheat. So tell me something. Oscar Valdez tests positive for something and not get suspended for six months. But he [Canelo] get test positive for something and gets suspended for six months, and somehow he’s not a drug cheat?”

“Miguel Cotto’s brother can make you do the chicken dance but I can’t? Okay. Mark my words, on November 6 you will hear the words, ‘And the new undisputed super middleweight champion,’ but you will also hear the words, ‘and still undefeated'."

Alvarez has got a vast pedigree at super-middleweight having beaten British pair Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders on his quest to become undisputed champion.

And he has also shared the ring with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin despite his brief period out of action from a drugs ban.

But Plant has downplayed the Mexican's ring experience and is ready to show his own credentials to pull off a shock victory.

Who wins- Canelo Alvarez or Caleb Plant? Let us know in the comments section below

“I mean, he’s a great fighter,” Plant said previously. “He’s been around for a long time and he’s accomplished a lot, but you know, within his first 30 fights I was probably fighting better competition than he was in the amateurs. I’m a Golden Gloves national champion, I’m an Olympic alternate.

"But, you know, I know he’s got experience on me, but everybody that I’ve ever fought had more fights than me. So, experience is a factor, but it’s not the determining factor.

"So, he’s a good fighter, but there’s no way that he’s better than me, and I truly believe that in my heart.”

Plant has also revealed he is fully vaccinated from coronavirus ahead of the clash in order to prevent "disruption" to his huge world title tilt.

But could face further disruption to his preparations after being cut during the melee at the press-conference where Alvarez appeared to catch him with a shot.

And the 29-year-old has also been forced to detail the confusion that led to the brawl, after his Mexican rival accused him of insulting his mother.

But Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has branded Plant "embarrassing" in the midst of the clash, mocking his missed punch in chaotic scenes on stage.

