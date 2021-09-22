HVCA members ‘Reconnect’ with the public in member show

Members of the Learning Institute of New England College honored three of their own with Honorary Lifetime Membership Awards at the Sept. 11 annual meeting. Don Melander, retired New England College Senior Professor of Humanities has facilitated a film seminar since 2018, and poetry classes for longer than that. This October, he will lead a discussion of Beat poets, and a seminar on Noir films of the 1940s. He is described as “a teacher extraordinaire with infections enthusiasm,” and “a motorcycle ridin’ intellectual Renaissance man” with “a wealth of knowledge hidden behind all that bushy white hair, the mumbled asides and twinkling eyes.” Melander finds his LINEC role rewarding because he supports lifelong learning and takes so much pleasure in its informal but insightful discussions.

MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO