HVCA members ‘Reconnect’ with the public in member show

By Anne Seebaldt
The Oakland Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuron Valley Council for the Arts’ members, like everyone else, have felt that need for interaction with others. That opportunity is coming with “Reconnect,” a members-only exhibit and sale featuring their artwork, which opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in HVCA’s gallery space, 205 W. Livingston Road in Highland. Pianist Jenny Ginther will play a variety of musical genres from pop to gospel, classical and jazz.

The Oakland Press

Art: DIA’s 9th annual Día de Muertos exhibit opens Saturday

Nine ofrendas created by local artists and three additional altars by Detroit Institute of Arts staff and the exhibitions’ community partners will be on view in “Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos,” the annual exhibit honoring El Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, which celebrates the lives and memories of lost loved ones. The display opens Saturday, Sept. 25, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 7. Visit dia.org. … Also this weekend, “Reconnect,” a members-only exhibit and sale opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Huron Valley Council for the Arts, 205 W. Livingston Road, Highland Township. Pianist Jenny Ginther will perform at the opening. “Reconnect” runs through Nov. 5. Visit huronvalleyarts.org or call 248-889-8660.
DETROIT, MI
Concord Monitor

POLITICS

