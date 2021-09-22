CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Morello Teams Up With Bring Me the Horizon to ‘Get the Party Started’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
teams up with the British metalcore act Bring Me the Horizon on the new track “Let’s Get the Party Started,” the latest single from the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s upcoming all-star LP The Atlas Underground Fire.

“Bring Me the Horizon is really the current standard-bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that,” Morello said of the collaboration in a statement. “I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with [producer] Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before.”

The Atlas Underground Fire was recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing Morello and Bring Me the Horizon to pen “Let’s Get the Party Started” under unusual circumstances.

“This song was written on three continents — Oli [Sykes] was in Brazil, Jordan [Fish] was in England, and then I was here in L.A,” Morello says. “It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit.”

Morello also dropped a mosh pit-set lyric video for the track, which Morello adds features “one of my favorite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while,” Morello says. “I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

“Let’s Get the Party Started” follows the Phantogram-featuring “Driving to Texas” and his cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” that boasts Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The Atlas Underground Fire, due out October 15th, also features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Mike Posner, and more.

