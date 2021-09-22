CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers late rally comes up short as they lose to Cardinals 2-1

By Brew Crew Ball
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Brewers magic number at three, they have a division title in sight. Unfortunately, their wheels have been spinning over the last few days. The Brewers hoped that having Brandon Woodruff on the mound would get them back on track. It didn’t start well, as Woodruff walked Tommy Edman to begin the game. Edman then stole second, moved to third on a Paul Goldschmidt groundout, and then scored on a Tyler O’Neill sacrifice fly. With that, the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead after the top of the first.

Daily Tribune

Brett Anderson's start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cardinals will likely be a 'short' stint as he returns from an injury

Left-hander Brett Anderson, sidelined since taking a liner off his pitching shoulder Sept. 1 in San Francisco, will return to the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the first time the Brewers have needed a sixth starter since Anderson was injured. Anderson has thrown several...
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Brewers can’t cool off Cardinals, fall 5-2

The St. Louis Cardinals came to Milwaukee as the hottest team in baseball, and not even the return of Willy Adames and a start from Freddy Peralta could cool down the Redbirds on Monday night. St. Louis got to work right away in the top of the first inning against Peralta. He struck out the first two batters of the game on seven total pitches, but then Tyler O’Neill struck a single back through the middle to center field. Notorious Brewer-killer Nolan Arenado followed, and he cranked the first pitch he saw from Freddy — a center-cut, 95 MPH fastball — out over the fence in left-center to give the Cardinals a quick 2-0 lead.
MLB
95.5 FM WIFC

Cardinals Dump Brewers Again

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU)– The Milwaukee Brewers late season slump continued with a 10-2 thrashing from St. Louis on Wednesday night at American Family Field. Brett Anderson got lit up in his return from the IL giving up six runs on six hits in just 1 2/3 innings. Three other bullpen pitchers gave up runs before position player Jace Peterson pitched a scoreless ninth.
MLB
KSDK

Cardinals run winning streak to 11 straight, beat Brewers 10 to 2

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 10, Brewers 2. During their current winning streak, the Cardinals have won games with their power. They have won games utilizing their team speed. They made it 11 consecutive wins on Wednesday night by using both. Tyler O’Neill’s two-run homer in the first inning...
MLB
wsau.com

Brewers Offense No-Shows in 2-1 Loss

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Brandon Woodruff suffered another frustrating night as he pitched well but the offense struggled again as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Brewers 2-1 at American Family Field. Woodruff allowed only one run over six innings with 10 strikeouts. He also hit the 200 strikeout mark...
MLB
wtmj.com

Brewers fall to Cardinals 10-2; series finale Thursday

The Cardinals have become the biggest wrench in the Brewers’ post-season cog, and it is firmly lodged with no give. With Wednesday night’s win, St. Louis has matched an 11-game win streak, a feat they haven’t accomplished in 20 years. October can’t come fast enough. Brett Anderson struggled following his...
MLB
wktysports.com

Cardinals win No. 12 in row, while Brewers lose fifth consecutive game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games. Bob Uecker on the call, as Milwaukee’s 10-game home stand continues now against the Mets.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tipsheet: Streaking Cardinals pound Brewers into late-season funk

By sweeping the destined National League Central champions in four games, the Cardinals buried the Milwaukee Brewers into an ill-timed funk. "They just flat-out beat us,” Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser said. “We're a little out of sync, but nothing to press the panic button about. We're still in the driver's seat."
MLB
madcitysportszone.com

Brewers snap losing streak, drop magic number to clinch division to 2

Milwaukee snapped its five-game losing streak Friday night and moved one step closer to clinching the NL Central with a 5-1 win over the New York Mets. Eric Lauer allowed a run in the first, but he stranded the bases loaded to get out of the inning and was lights out the rest of the way. The lefty ended up going 6 2/3 innings, allowing the one run on three hits and striking out nine. He dropped his ERA to 2.93 and improved to 7-5 on the season.
MLB
