Brewers late rally comes up short as they lose to Cardinals 2-1

The St. Louis Cardinals came to Milwaukee as the hottest team in baseball, and not even the return of Willy Adames and a start from Freddy Peralta could cool down the Redbirds on Monday night. St. Louis got to work right away in the top of the first inning against Peralta. He struck out the first two batters of the game on seven total pitches, but then Tyler O’Neill struck a single back through the middle to center field. Notorious Brewer-killer Nolan Arenado followed, and he cranked the first pitch he saw from Freddy — a center-cut, 95 MPH fastball — out over the fence in left-center to give the Cardinals a quick 2-0 lead.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO