Brewers late rally comes up short as they lose to Cardinals 2-1
With the Brewers magic number at three, they have a division title in sight. Unfortunately, their wheels have been spinning over the last few days. The Brewers hoped that having Brandon Woodruff on the mound would get them back on track. It didn’t start well, as Woodruff walked Tommy Edman to begin the game. Edman then stole second, moved to third on a Paul Goldschmidt groundout, and then scored on a Tyler O’Neill sacrifice fly. With that, the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead after the top of the first.www.chatsports.com
