DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. (credit: CBS) They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants. “We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4. Carrying signs...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO