Listen to First Episode of Rolling Stone’s New Podcast ‘Don’t Let This Flop: This Week in TikTok’

 5 days ago
Welcome to Don’t Let This Flop , a brand new podcast from Rolling Stone that dives into TikTok, internet culture, and all the weird or trending stories in between.

Brought to you by the Cumulus Podcast Network , hosts EJ Dickson and Brittany Spanos will explore what the vast corners of the rapidly growing app, from the serious to the cringe. DLTF will be released weekly on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. The show’s theme was composed by Daniel Mertzlufft, who was one of many artists responsible for the Ratatouille musical movement on TikTok.

“ EJ and Brittany cover TikTok better than any reporters out there,” says Jason Fine, Rolling Stone ‘s director of content development. “They bring a sharp eye for the latest, weirdest, and most hilarious trends and characters who are reaching huge audiences. If you follow TikTok closely or just want to keep up on the latest, this podcast is the place to go.”

In Episode One, Dickson and Spanos first explain “sploshing,” a gross-out food fetish trend that Jason Derulo may or may not be participating in. The hosts also examine some of the stars of “straight TikTok” — Addison Rae, Bella Poarch and the D’Amelio sisters — and whether or not they’ll successfully cross over into the entertainment world outside of TikTok. Finally, a ‘himbo’ of the Week is crowned.

